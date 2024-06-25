Disaster recovery center opens in Leon County to help with tornado recovery

Neighbors working to recover from May 10th's severe weather can now go to a Disaster Recovery Center in Leon County.

The center is open at LeRoy Collins Leon County Library.

Read the news release below to see who is eligible for assistance.

FEMA NEWS RELEASE:

The State of Florida and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Leon County, to provide one-on-one help to people affected by the May 10 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. The center will remain open until further notice.

LOCATION:

LeRoy Collins Leon County Library

200 West Park Avenue

Tallahassee, Florida 32301

HOURS OF OPERATION:



8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday

The center will be closed on Thursday, July 4

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

SEE HOW FEMA IS GOING DOOR TO DOOR TO HELP NEIGHBORS:

FEMA crews hit Leon County streets as neighbors still recover

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, people can apply by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], using the FEMA App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET every day. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply with FEMA is Aug. 19, 2024.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] .

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].