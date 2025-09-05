Community reacts to guilty verdict day after conclusion of Donna Adelson trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson has been found guilty on all 3 counts, including first-degree murder, in connection with the death of her ex-son-in-law and former FSU law professor Dan Markel.



Friday, community members react to the news.

Those who watched the trial and those who are invested in ensuring Dan Markel's legacy lives on.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson is escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs after being found guilty for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A guilty verdict for Donna Adelson coming down Thursday night, that's on three counts in the murder of her ex-son-in-law and former FSU Professor Dan Markel.

Adelson is the 5th co-conspirator convicted in Markel's death, that's after jurors deliberated for about 3 hours Thursday evening.

"I was surprised how quickly it came. It's an overwhelming sign by the jury of her guilt," said Tim Jansen, criminal defense attorney. "They didn't even have a question."

Jansen followed the 12-day trial. Jansen told me the prosecution argued a clear motive for Donna Adelson to orchestrate the killing of Markel — a motive the jury couldn't deny: Wendi and Dan Markel's divorce and custody battle, along with her desire to relocate to South Florida.

"We were all waiting for this defense theory, and there never was a theory. And it was like pointing fingers, trying to poke holes in stories," said Jansen.

Jansen said the defense's best argument came too late.

"She was a meddler, not a murderer," said Jackie Fulford, one of the defense attorneys for Adelson.

"She didn't come up with this line until the closing," said Jansen. "It was too late. But if she would have said the meddler, not a murderer, she might've done much better."

Defense attorneys for Adelson, Joshua Zelman, and Jackie Fulford sent ABC 27 this statement.

"The Markel and Adelson families suffered a great loss. We certainly respect the jury's verdict and appreciate their attention throughout the lengthy trial. We will continue to advocate on Donna Adelson's behalf in all appropriate forums."



Jared Ross, a friend of Dan Markel's and the co-director of the organization "Justice of Dan," said each conviction helps accomplish their mission.

"There's a little bit more justice that's been handed out, and I think a little more relief that the only justice that can be levied is being levied," said Ross.

Ross said he doesn't think this will be the last person to be tried.

"We did hear a lot about Wendy in this case, the same way in Charlie's case, we heard a lot about Donna," said Ross. "It just seems like there's some breadcrumbs that are being left behind."

The next case management for Adelson is October 14 at 2:30 p.m. Sentencing of Adelson is set to take place at a later date.

