City of Tallahassee and Leon County to cut ties over fire service fees, contract to end in 3 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City of Tallahassee and Leon County will cut ties over fire service fees. Their interlocal agreement will end in 3 years.



The City of Tallahassee Commission passed a 3 to 2 vote at the meeting Wednesday night.

The decision will impact residents of unincorporated Leon County.

Watch the video to hear how this decision could impact you.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In a 3 to 2 vote at a City Commission meeting Wednesday, the City has cut ties with the County over fire service fees, following a motion raised by Mayor John Dailey.

"All we're letting the county know is that in three years, when this contract comes to an end, we will not be renewing the contract to provide the fire services in the unincorporated," said Mayor John Dailey.

As per the 5-year interlocal agreement, the County contracts the City's fire department for services in the unincorporated parts of Leon County.

Following the vote at Wednesday's Commission meeting, that service will come to an end in three years, when that contract is up.

If you're an unincorporated resident of Leon County right now, should you be concerned?

"No, not at all. Not at all," said Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban.

Caban said that's the County is going to ensure the fire service is uninterrupted.

"Right now, there's three years left on this agreement and we will all options to make sure that fire protection services are provided at an affordable and reliable, and most important, in a way that maintains public trust in the unincorporated of Leon County" said Caban.

This issue has caused divide between the City and County for months. The City approved their budget Wednesday night, including a 10% increase in fire services for residents within city limits.

Yet, that 10% raise will not be felt by unincorporated Leon County residents yet.

The Leon County Commission voted against any increase in fee at a recent Special Board meeting, adding it violates the terms of the interlocal agreement.

"Our agreement with the City is very, very clear, that both parties have to agree to a rate increase," said Leon County Attorney Chastity O'Steen.

"We are currently going through a dispute resolution, meaning that we believe the county's position is that the city cannot unilaterally raise the rate 10% without our approval," said Caban.

Caban added County staff will likely bring back an item at a future Board meeting to look at what fire services will look like for unincorporated County residents once this contract ends.

"We have three years to come up with alternative solutions to provide safe, reliable, and most importantl,y affordable fire services for unincorporated Leon County," said Caban.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

