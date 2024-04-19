Chain of Parks Art Festival to bring in $1 million to Tallahassee

The 2024 LeMoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival is set to bring in $1 million to the Tallahassee economy in one weekend.

The two-day festival begins Saturday and features over 160 artists.

The Tallahassee Police Department shared this update with roads that will be closed.

There will be several road closures in the downtown area this weekend for the Chain of Parks Art Festival.



Please be mindful of these closures that will take place today through Sunday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Alberto Camargo in the downtown Tallahassee neighborhood.

If you're looking for weekend plans, think about visiting the LeMoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival.

I'm getting a look at what you can expect to see and the business it's bringing to the Capital City.

Art isn't just a painting on canvas. The art festival will feature, printmaking, photography, jewelry — lots of jewelry. A lot of pottery, glass, sculpture," and so much more.

How about home decor made of recycled instruments?

"E-flat alto saxophone, there are some piano parts in there."

Or 3D mosaics made of rare minerals?

"That's flower agate, that's a big piece of amethyst, blue aragonite."

This is a piece made by Donna Hoyack, who drove from San Antonio to display her art this weekend.

"We love Florida, we love the people here, and we've been told this is a very good show from lots of other artists."

Donna is just one of over 160 artists who will be showcasing their work.

Festival manager Powell Kreiss says the two-day festival is expected to bring in 30-40,000 visitors and an economic impact of...

"Over a million dollars. That's bringing in tourism — heads to beds, local visitors as well."

Festival chair Kelly Dozier says each purchase adds to that number.

"People buy art here, they buy thousands of dollars worth of art and every piece of art is taxed. So our local tax base is growing because of this."

The festival is free to attend and will run from 10 in the morning into the late afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.

"Even if you're not that into art initially, I think you will be by the time you're done exploring."

In downtown Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

