BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: Juror in Donna Adelson trial reveals how they arrived at guilty verdict

ABC 27 is hearing from the jury that recently convicted Donna Adelson on 3 charges, including first-degree murder. One juror opens up about what deliberations looked like behind closed doors to reach the verdict that decided her fate.

Donna Adelsons' fate was decided by 12 jurors in just over three hours.

Adelson was found guilty on all three charges, including first-degree murder, for the death of her ex-son-in-law and former Florida State Professor, Dan Markel.

One of those jurors, juror number 6, Evan Higginbotham, played a key role in those deliberations, where he said jurors methodically went through each count to decide on the verdict.

"Going in, I was leaning towards guilty after seeing all the evidence laid out," said Higginbotham. "For count one, we spent probably the first hour, 45 minutes, or two hours of our three and some change that we were in there. Just talking about the first count and laying out all the evidence and digging through everything that we wanted to go back and look at again."

Higginbotham said the reason for that guilty verdict: the evidence, pointing to Rob Adelson's testimony, phone records, and the "bump" operation where an undercover agent blackmailed Donna to see what she knew about the murder.

"When the operation happened and she was handed that sheet of paper," said Higginbotham. "Just taking the paper and putting it straight into her bag without looking at it. I'm not taking anything from anyone and putting it in my bag before looking at it."

Did you have discussion about any other suspects in that room?

"Not really," said Higginbotham. "We briefly spoke about Wendi Adelson, but she's not the one on trial, so we tried to stay focused and follow the jury instructions and stay only discussing Donna's part in this. We spoke about Charlie in some points, but him being convicted has nothing to do with whether she was involved or not."

Donna Adelson is the 5th person to be convicted for the murder of Markel. There has been lots of speculation on whether Donna's daughter and Dan Markel's ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, could be arrested next.

ABC 27 spoke with State Attorney Jack Campbell to see where prosecutors stand with the investigation.

"We will continue to work and make sure that every person who is responsible, we can hold them accountable," said Campbell. "Now, I can't predict where that will lead us right now, but I can guarantee you that we're not stopping looking at the evidence."

Higginbotham, who is 24 and in school, said because of this experience, he has changed his career path.

"I actually went and changed my major. I've been talking about this now.(9:58) I'm now going for a pre-law degree from engineering," said Higginbotham.

Next steps in the Donna Adelson case include her sentencing, that has not happened yet. When the verdict was announced Thursday, Dan Markel's parents requested the maximum sentence from Judge Stephen Everett. A case management has been set for October 14th.

