Attorney Daryl Parks joins Tallahassee mayoral race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A familiar name in local politics is starting another campaign—this time for Tallahassee mayor.



Parks previously ran for state Senate, raising millions before losing to Corey Simon.

He will face Jeremy Matlow, who has openly criticized the current administration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Former state Senate candidate Daryl Parks announced he’s running for mayor.

Parks is well-known in this community, an attorney and activist who raised millions last year in a run for state Senate. He lost that contest to Corey Simon, but now he’s turning his attention to City Hall.

“I am beyond qualified to be a great mayor for our city. One, I care about all its people. Two, I care about all of our people doing well economically,” Parks said.

Parks joins a field that already includes City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

With the current mayor not seeking re-election, the race is already drawing more attention than usual.

“What I’m focused on is what we wanna do for the people of Tallahassee. We want to change the missteps that our current mayor has made. We want to have a people-focused government,” Commissioner Matlow said.

According to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections, in the last mayor’s race back in 2022, John Dailey won re-election with just over 53% of the vote.

Turnout was close to 58%, and state records show voter registration in Leon County has since dropped by more than 20,000 voters.

Democrats still hold the largest share, but their numbers have declined, while Republican registration has held steady.

For Parks and Matlow, those changing voter trends will be key as the deadline to file for mayor approaches in June 2026.

The 2026 primary is set for Aug. 18 with the general election on Nov. 3.

