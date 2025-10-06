"AN EXTRAORDINARY AMOUNT OF DANGER": State Attorney Jack Campbell shares new details on Friday's shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — State Attorney Jack Campbell said 17-year-old Jakhari Williams will be prosecuted as an adult.



That's following a shooting on Friday that shut down part of I-10 off exit 203.

Two victims were injured. LCSO confirmed Monday that both are in stable condition.

State Attorney Jack Campbell shared more information about the shooting that took place Friday, leaving two injured and a 17-year-old in custody.

"At this point, based on the investigation, we have apprehended the person that actually shot in traffic, who is responsible with that," said State Attorney Jack Campbell, Monday.

17-year-old Jakhari Williams faces two counts of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

That's following a shooting Friday near exit 203 on I-10 that left 2 injured.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday all victims are recovering.

"Our hope is there is no bond, given the magnitude of the shooting that took place," said Sheriff Walt McNeil Saturday, after the victim had been located.

Campbell said Williams will be prosecuted as an adult.

"It is something that we're very concerned about," said Campbell, speaking about teen gun violence. "You're seeing more and more young people who are deciding to settle things with gunfire."

Williams is the second teen suspect to be involved with a shooting this fall, following the incident that severely injured FSU Freshman and football player, Ethan Pritchard, in September.

"We're seeing it more and more," said Campbell. "This was just another opportunity for real tragedy."

Campbell said these instances highlight why a community focus on prevention methods is so important.

"We need to continue to be vigilant and try to get out into the communities on different types of conflict resolution," said Campbell.

Campbell also said teens need to be aware of the consequences of their actions.

"This young man has been arrested and will be vigorously prosecuted so that people recognize that the response is going to be equally vigilant," said Campbell.

Campbell said he expects Williams to have his first appearance in court Tuesday.

