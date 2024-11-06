Amendments 3 and 4 fail to garner enough support, no changes to marijuana and abortion laws in Florida

Amendment 3 and 4 both failed to reach the 60% threshold required to pass

There are no changes to abortion or marijuana laws in Florida.

Watch the video to hear from 2 experts about what happens now.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We will not see changes to Florida's marijuana or abortion laws.

Amendment 3 and 4 on the ballot have failed to garner enough support.

"We do not have recreational marijuana and we do not have a women's right to choose up to the point of viability," said Aubrey Jewett, Professor at University of Central Florida. "That just didn't make it."

Both campaigns for and against these amendments spent significant amounts of money and time fighting for either side. Jewett explained why he believed these amendments failed.

"Republicans now have a big lead of a million voters in voter registration, Govenor De Santis led a very vigorous and strong effort to defeat these amendments, and that Florida requires 60%, and there's the story of why these two didn't make it," said Jewett.

Jewett said he doesn't think this will be the last we time see these amendments.

" I do think we might see some variation of these in the future and we will see what the backers of these amendments have learned," said Jewett.

Professor Vincent Adejumo from the University of Florida is not so confident.

"It's going to take outside groups that are very heavily monied up, that can connect with the politicians here and also with the grassroots to get it back on the ballot," said Adejumo.

Adejumo said he thinks Florida Democratic Party need to reproach their strategy to reach more voters in the state in order to see any shift to the left.

Statements released from the campaigns:

FROM VOTE NO ON 3 CAMPAIGN:

“Even after spending over $150 million – the most in any drug legalization effort in American history – the people of Florida saw through Amendment 3’s web of deception and defeated this corporate power grab.

“We are grateful for the unbending support of the Governor and First Lady of Florida, whose conviction, courage, and fearlessness – even in the face of Big Weed’s unprecedented $150-million cash bomb – was unwavering.

“Here in the Free State of Florida, we protect our kids, our way of life, and our constitution.

“As drug legalization marches across America, your state better hope it has a Governor like Ron DeSantis.”

FROM SMART AND SAFE FLORIDA ABOUT AMENDMENT 3:

"Tonight, a strong majority of Floridians voted in support of legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. While the results of Amendment 3 did not clear the 60 percent threshold, we are eager to work with the governor and legislative leaders who agree with us on decriminalizing recreational marijuana for adults, addressing public consumption, continuing our focus on child safety, and expanding access to safe marijuana through home grow.

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the majority of Florida voters who voted yes on Amendment 3 and everyone who stood with us in this effort. We remain committed to advocating for a smarter and safer Florida and will continue to work towards solutions that benefit all Floridians."

FROM VOTE NO ON 4:

FROM VOTE YES ON 4:

"Tonight, Floridians made their voices heard loud and clear, demanding an end to the state’s restrictive 6-week abortion ban. With 57% of voters calling on lawmakers to repeal this law, Amendment 4 fell just short of the 60% needed to overturn Florida’s near-total abortion ban. Without immediate action from the legislature, Floridians will remain under a 6-week ban—one that impacts countless women before they even realize they’re pregnant.

“Despite relentless government sabotage, the state's promotion of disinformation, and, anti-democratic attacks, the majority of Floridians still voted for Amendment 4. The people have spoken and have sent a clear mandate to the legislature: repeal Florida’s extreme ban. Today’s results are evidence of the strong support for abortion access in Florida and only fuels our resolve to keep fighting government interference,” said Lauren Brenzel, Campaign Director of Yes on 4.

We’re incredibly proud to have stood with doctors, patients, and advocates impacted by this ban. Our heartfelt thanks go out to courageous women like Caroline, Deborah, Anya, and Amber, whose resilience and strength inspired millions of Floridians to support Amendment 4. Their stories, along with the countless women who will continue to suffer under Florida’s cruel and extreme abortion ban, remind us that our fight is far from over,” Brenzel added.

On behalf of patients in our state, we are calling on Florida politicians to repeal this extreme abortion ban. With the most conservative presidential electorate in Florida history, a majority of Floridians voted for Amendment 4 because they believe in the freedom to make personal healthcare decisions without government interference. This clearly elevates the non-partisan nature of this fight and demands that Florida take legislative action to repeal the near total abortion ban. Our coalition partners stand ready to hold our public officials accountable to the will of the people and ensure that the extreme abortion ban is overturned during the 2025 legislative session."

