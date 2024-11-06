A LOOK AT FLORIDA'S BALLOT: What does Amendment 4 mean and what will happen if it passes?

Florida has 6 amendments on the ballot this election cycle. One of those is amendment 3.

This would take Florida's abortion ban from 6 weeks to viability, about 24 weeks or when a "healthcare provider" deems necessary for the safety of the mother.

The level of abortion access in Florida hangs in the balance with this year's election.

Voting yes or no on amendment 4 will affect how long women can wait before deciding on getting an abortion in Florida.

If you want a say on reproductive rights in Florida, amendment 4 is where you should look on the ballot.

If passed, this would extend how long women in Florida have to get an abortion - taking it from 6 weeks to viability, about 24 weeks, or when a healthcare provider says it's necessary to protect the life of the patient.

"Whether the right to a fetus to develop and be born should take precedent over the right of a woman to make decisions about her own body," said Professor Aubrey Jewett from the University of Central Florida, suggesting that's the question voters will be considering when they vote on amendment 4.

It's this controversial decision that could drive people to the polls, said Sharon Austin, University of Florida Political Science Professor.

"I think that's the one that's really going to cause a larger turnout because in some sense people will probably want to vote because they want to vote for it or they want to vote against it," said Austin.

Austin said the back and forth debate over this issue is significant.

"Some people see it more so as a moral issue, other people see it as an issue of reproductive rights," said Austin.

Florida has what is considered one of the most restrictive abortion laws in place.

In July 2022, Florida passed a house bill banning abortion after 15 weeks.

In April 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, making abortion illegal after 6 weeks, except in cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother. That law came into effect in May of this year.

Under current state law, physicians can face penalties for performing an abortion after 6 weeks.

The Heartbeat Protection Act reads in part — "a physician who performs a prohibited abortion is subject to criminal penalties—a fine, up to five years in prison, or both."

Amendment 4 requires 60% of voters to say yes on this amendment to pass it into the constitution.

