A LOOK AT FLORIDA'S BALLOT: What does Amendment 3 mean and what will happen if it passes?

Florida has 6 amendments on the ballot this election cycle. One of those is amendment 3.

This would legalize recreational marijuana in the state of Florida.

Watch the video to find out what the amendment needs to pass and what changes we would see locally

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over 10 million Floridians will vote on the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida's ballot this year.

One of the most discussed is amendment 3 if passed it would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. We're taking a look at the amendment and its potential impacts on the state.

Amendment 3 is likely one of the most talked about things on the ballot this election. Even if you're not familiar with it, you've probably seen dozens of commericals and these signs around town.

The amendment, if passed, would legalize recreational marijuana for people ages 21 and over.

"There has been a trend towards legalizing marijuana in the states," said Professor Aubrey Jewett from the University of Central Florida.

It would add Florida to 24 other states where marijuana is legal for recreational use.

Opposers to the amendment suggest the increased availability of marijuana could impact public safety, said Professor Sharon Austin from the University of Florida.

"Will we also at some point allow for the recreational use of other drugs as well so will this lead to more harm than good," said Austin.

On the other side, Jewett said people for amendment 3 say legalizing and taxing this drug could benefit the economy.

"If they did that, you might see more tax dollars coming into the local governments and them having the ability to spend that on something worthwhile," said Jewett.

As a reminder, the amendment requires 60% of voters to vote yes to pass into the state constitution.