"We just want him to come home": Ian Rogers' family remembers him 1 year after he went missing

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ian Rogers was last seen on August 26th, 2024. 1 year later, his family and authorities are still searching for answers.



Ian Rogers' mother spoke about her son Tuesday and how the year has been since he went missing.

The Sheriff's Office is still actively looking for him and investigating new leads.

Watch the video to hear Ian's story and how his family is coping.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

August 26th, 2024, was like any other Monday for the Rogers family. But it would soon be a day that they would relive over and over again, as one of their own has not been seen since.

"You know, we just want him to come home, you know, anyway, we just want to know," says Ian's mother, Teresa. "Ian is funny, and he's kind. He can be a butthead. But he's super talented. He just, he's always cracking jokes. He's just funny, and he's fun to be around."

Ian Rogers was last seen at his mother’s house in Crawfordville on the morning of August 26, 2024. He was on his way to work in a white pickup truck, but never made it there.

The FDLE's missing person flyer is still up:

https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=451813

The family is still wondering how Ian could have gone missing.

"We were all in just in shock. This kind of thing doesn't happen to us, regular people, you know what I mean?" said Rogers. "It happens to other people, and we became the other people at that time."

She says since Ian’s been missing his missed birthdays, holidays, and even the passing of his own brother. Teresa says he’s her baby and she just wants to know where he is.

I asked Mrs. Rogers, "For those who may not understand, your perspective as a parent, can you tell us a bit about that?"

"It's like having a treasure and someone stole it, and you don't know where it is. You don't know if it's safe," said Rogers.

It’s been a hard year for Ian’s family, and they’re still fighting for answers.

The sheriff’s office hopes to find those answers for the Rogers family. Their criminal investigations team has not let this case go cold over the past year.

"A lot of people say, well, that makes it sound like it's a criminal case. Criminal investigation handles any cases, including missing person cases. It's part of the persons crimes unit," explained Capt. Brett Surace, the Public Information Officer with WCSO.

This unit is currently working on new leads that have come up in the past few days.

His mother and the sheriff’s office implore anyone who may know something about Ian and what happened that day to reach out to the sheriff’s office at either number listed below.

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office: 850-745-7100

Lead Detective on the case: 850-745-7181

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.