WCSO: Woman arrested after holding family at gunpoint in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office arrested 71-year-old Helen Litchfield at her home on multiple counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and burglary on Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, on August 4th, a father and his two daughters, both under the age of 13, were fishing on a bridge when Litchfield lured them to her home, saying they could use her pond to fish.

Deputies say Litchfield then held the family hostage at gunpoint, claiming she didn't believe the girls were the man's children. While she held them at gunpoint, Litchfield is accused of unlawfully searching the family's car.

Litchfield's roommate stepped in and guided the family away while Litchfield was distracted.

