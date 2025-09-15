Wakulla Giving Hands needs the public's help to continue serving the community

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla Giving Hands is a donation-based non-profit that helps thousands in our neighborhoods. They need your help to continue serving the community.



Wakulla Giving Hands serves 4-10 thousand residents with its services.

They need the public's help to stay in full operation.

Wakulla Giving Hands is a non-profit dedicated to helping those in need in our communities, but now they need your help. The founder says that if donations don't improve, they'll have to cut back offerings come February/March.

"Wakulla giving hands is inspired by bringing the community together as one and us all taking care of each other," said Casey Kimbrell, founder and president of Wakulla Giving Hands

Wakulla Giving Hands supports 4 to 10 thousand people across Wakulla County. To manage this, their operation costs are about $3900 per month.

This includes the expenses for the food they collect, taxes on the building, and the utility bills.

"So, food, if we're buying it through Second Harvest, if we buy the donated stuff, it's 19 cents a pound. So we usually say about $6 buys 30 pounds of food," explained Kimbrell. "If it's bulk, then normally you pay a wholesale price. If it's produce and bakery, then we just pay a delivery fee. And Second Harvest has given us places to go pick up food from on certain days as well. So that takes the gas costs and wear and tear on our bodies and our vehicles."

Wakulla Giving Hands relies solely on donations. Recently, donations coming in have been up and down. If it continues, what they currently offer could be scaled back.

Wakulla Giving Hands works with many local churches, the schools, and doctors' offices to get these resources out to people.

"I can say from my church, they do come back and they tell us it's helping them," said Dr. David Keen. "The other part is that here we see patients on a regular basis, and they tell us they appreciate us giving that."

If you wish to donate, they have physical donation boxes in various places around Wakulla and Leon counties. You can also visit their website to make a monetary donation to help them keep running.

