Wakulla Giving Hands gives Easter baskets to hospital patients

A Wakulla County nonprofit is giving neighbors some Easter cheer.

Wakulla Giving Hands delivered Easter baskets to patients at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Friday.

Watch the video to hear from those behind the effort.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping people in Wakulla County and beyond that’s why Eva Vickers with Wakulla Giving Hands says she does it: “I have been helped through community services and to be at this age and be able to give back it is it’s amazing.”

Wakulla Giving Hands is a new nonprofit based in the county.

Friday they went to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to hand out Easter baskets to patients. Lindsey Moore is a pediatric nurse at TMH. She says she’s excited to give patients the baskets.

“For us when we walk in a lot of times we’re not the most favorite person to be seen so to be able to walk in and hand them the basket and they see all that fun stuff and it really lights up the room and they smile, it’s great.”

She says kind acts like these really do help the patients feel good.

“They feel important that people are thinking about them even when they’re in here and when they can’t come and visit so getting special people to donate and make them feel special especially when they’re going through a tough time.”

With some non profits experiencing hardships, I asked Moore how they’re making it work.

“By just reaching out to the community we’ve had several people who volunteer and they donate their time and we have partnerships and sponsorship.”

She says it’s all because of help from community.

“People are just wanting to give back”

Florida's First Lady also recently awarded Wakulla Giving Hands $20,000 through the Hope Florida Fund.

