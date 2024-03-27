PHOTOS: First Lady Casey DeSantis serves seniors in Wakulla County, awards nonprofit $20,000

First Lady Casey DeSantis visited with neighbors in Crawfordville Wednesday.

The First Lady gave money to a Wakulla County nonprofit that helps seniors, children, and families in need.

GOVERNOR'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE:

First Lady Casey DeSantis joined nonprofit organization Wakulla Giving Hands, Inc. to serve Florida seniors at a food distribution event at the Wakulla County Senior Center. The First Lady also awarded Wakulla Giving Hands, Inc. with $20,000 through the Hope Florida Fund.

First Lady Casey DeSantis launched the Hope Florida Fund in July 2022 to harness the charity of the private sector to give funds to deserving local nonprofit entities through her Hope Florida initiative. Today’s award recipient serves seniors, children, and families in need. Hope Florida funding awards are made possible by the generosity of the Florida private sector and not at taxpayer expense.

"Thanks to the generosity of the private sector, we have the opportunity through the Hope Florida Fund to support nonprofits that are making a difference in their communities,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “It was heartwarming to meet with Wakulla Giving Hands today and volunteer alongside them as they serve Florida seniors.”

“Thanks to the compassionate and caring leadership of First Lady Casey DeSantis, Hope Florida has made a remarkable impact, not only benefiting Florida's cherished seniors, but families all across our great state,” said Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham.

"I'm thrilled we are recognizing the outstanding work of Wakulla Giving Hands. This hard-working and dedicated organization continues to champion, celebrate, and support our vibrant senior communities.”

Floridians who are in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com [t.e2ma.net] or calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE).

Through implementation at multiple state agencies, Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic self-sufficiency by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos, maximize support, and uncover new opportunities. Hope Navigators help individuals identify their unique and immediate needs, develop long-term goals, map out a strategic plan, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be a key part of the solution.

