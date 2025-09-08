Wakulla County School board holds final budget meeting for 2025-2026 school year

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County School Board holds the final public budget meeting for the 2025-2026 school year.



The Wakulla County School Board meets to finalize the school budget for the 2005-2026 on Monday evening. This year’s budget is around 2.2 million dollars more than last year’s/

According to Superintendent Richard Myhre, the funding for the school board budgets is determined at the state level. So, while the school board votes to approve the budget, there is little they can do to raise revenues independently.

However, the board can decide how the money is spent.

Myhre says this year they have reduced district administrative positions and better utilized resources through the distribution of the pre-k program to vacant classrooms in traditional schools.

Doing this has helped them offer competitive raises, hold health insurance rates for employees, and provide additional resources to support students in the classroom and in extracurricular.

Wakulla County ranks 53rd out of 67 counties for its tax rate set by the Florida Education Finance Program.

Myhre says that with Wakulla County Schools ranking 11th statewide in academic performance, neighbors here are getting the best returns on their investment in the state.

