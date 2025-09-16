Wakulla County School Board approves “Charlie Kirk Day of Peaceful Civic Discourse”

CRAWFORDVILLE, FL — On Monday, September 15th, the Wakulla County School Board unanimously approved a proclamation recommended by Superintendent Richard Myhre establishing October 14, 2025, as “Charlie Kirk Day of Peaceful Civic Discourse” in county schools.

The board states that the proclamation reaffirms the Superintendent’s and their commitment to uphold the nation’s founding principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, as well as the Constitutional right to free speech.

In a release, it states that on October 14th, students will get grade-level appropriate, Florida Standards–aligned instruction on the importance of these unalienable rights and the core values of American life.

The report states that the proclamation,

"stands as a reminder of the enduring principles that guide both education and civic life in Wakulla County and affirms that education remains the most powerful means of fostering understanding and civic responsibility."

READ FULL PROCLAMATION BELOW:

Wakulla County School Board

