WAKULLA COUNTY: Sawyer Crawley is one step closer to Athlete of the Year

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A hit-and-run victim is now one step closer to winning the Youth Athlete of the Year. Last week, we told you Sawyer Crawley of Crawfordville was taking part in the national competition.

Now we're happy to report he has successfully made it to the quarterfinals. Nine months ago, Sawyer was fighting for his life after a hit-and-run. He could not walk or eat on his own, but now he's back on his feet, active and smiling.

Voting for the next round has begun, according to his mom, the votes will reset to zero for all competitors. Sawyer will need your support now more than ever in order to win.

You can cast one free vote a day and pay for additional votes. The competition benefits the Why Not You Foundation. CLICK HERE If you wish to vote for Sawyer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.