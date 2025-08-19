Wakulla County commissioners vote 'yes' to zoning changes at Monday meeting

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County commissioners approved multiple rezoning applications that could bring more development to the county.



Commissioners met for their bi-weekly meeting on Monday evening.

The commissioners voted yes to five different meeting items, three involved rezoning.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors who gave their input on the plans, and how some shared concerns about the potential impact.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wakulla County commissioners voted yes to multiple zoning changes, including one here on Crawfordville Highway.

I'm Serena Davanzo, your Crawfordville neighborhood reporter. I'm breaking down what could soon be built on these lands and why one neighbor has concerns.

The commission voted to change the zoning for three parcels of land in Crawfordville.

Two of the parcels are right next to each other between Crawfordville Highway and Ivan Church Road.

The owner of the 11-acre parcel along Ivan Church Road said he owns a batting facility in Crawfordville and plans to use that land to expand his business, but one neighbor argued commercializing the wooded area could make it an eyesore.

Commissioner Thomas says people have the right to be concerned about changes in their neighborhood.

"And I advise the gentleman to keep an eye on when it comes back at the next stages," said Ralph Thomas, county commissioner for District 1. "So when it comes back at the site plan stage, then at that point, you'll know what's going on. You know what size building, whether it's one building, multiple buildings, what type of business. At that point, they would be able to make a better decision of whether they thought it was going to be a positive or negative impact to their property and to the community."

Councilman Thomas says this vote was just to change the actual zoning. As for what comes next, it would be up to the property owners to build a site plan that then would be evaluated.

