The 'Greens and Giving' event supports essential services and programs for seniors in Wakulla County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I wanted to find some friends, so I figured being a senior, I would be able to find friends there and I did, the center is a wonderful place.”

A bit lost and lonely – Eileen Bramblett needed help.

About a decade ago, she turned to the senior center to help fill a massive void in her life.

“If I didn’t have the senior center, when husband passed away, I would be left at the house by myself and why when I can make all these good friendships.”

Comfort and friendship are just some of the reasons the Wakulla Senior Center exists.

It’s a resource many seniors rely on.

But the center relies on money from events like this.

Thursday, neighbors played in the “Greens and Giving” golf tournament, all of the money raised goes straight to the Senior Center.

“We provide meals, hot lunches, programs, arts and crafts, bingo and entertainment, the funding and all the proceeds from this go directly towards senior programs and meals

Lara Edwards is the Director of the Wakulla Senior Center.

“For a large majority of them, that’s the only companionship they have all day long, a lot of them go home to empty houses so for them to be able to get out and spend the morning, lunch and a little bit of the afternoon with us makes all the difference in the world.”

Support like this helps neighbors Bramblett enjoy everything the Wakulla Senior Center has to offer.

“There’s all kinds of emotions, family, friends, activities and you just fall in love with it .”

The senior Center serves hundreds of seniors in the county, the money raised helps them with meals, recreation, transportation and more for seniors in the county.