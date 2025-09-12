Sopchoppy Homemakers Club celebrates 50 years of service

SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WTXL) — For 50 years, the Homemakers Club has done a variety of things to serve Sopchoppy and Wakulla County as a whole, so they wanted to gather and celebrate.



The Homemakers Club is a local group that works to support our neighborhoods however they can.

From crafting to donating, they have done a multitude of things to get neighbors what they need.

Watch the video above to see how the club helps Sopchoppy and the whole county.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Sopchoppy Homemakers Club has been proudly serving our neighborhoods for the past 50 years. I have more about the club's service to Sopchoppy and Wakulla County as a whole.

The homemakers' mission is to provide fellowship, contribute to the needs of the community, and provide programs to broaden the understanding of our fellow man. They do this by curating items to either sell or donate to different community partners.

For example, they make cookbooks, laundry items, and other stuff. The proceeds from the sales of these went back into our neighborhoods. They've also made robes for people at senior centers, raised money for elementary students to each go home with a book, and help with backpack programs.

The former president of 20 years says it's been so rewarding to be able to support everyone in our neighborhoods. Members look forward to continuing their work for another 50 years.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.