"Never Forget": Wakulla County Sheriff's office holds memorial 24 years after 9/11

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors reflect on the tragic events of September 11, 2001. It's the responsibility of those who remember that day to teach those who don't to "Never Forget."



Wakulla County neighbors gathered to remember 9/11.

Sheriff Jared Miller challenged those who remember that day to share their knowledge with the future generation.

Watch the video to see how neighbors are reflecting on where the country stands 24 years later.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The flag is at half-staff. September 11 2001 changed the course of history in our country.

Many people came together on Thursday morning to reflect and honor those whose lives were cut short that fateful day.

Speakers talked about how our country has changed over the past 24 years, like how law enforcement does their work, the development of homeland security, and even the way we travel. Those changes will not erase the memories.

"For me, it was heartbreaking. I remember watching it on TV that morning, and I really felt like the world had ended," said Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller. "But our nation, our community, came together, united. I think it made us stronger. And I think that the communities in our nation has become stronger since then."

Though as the years go on, there will be more and more people who never witnessed the tragedy, so Miller implores people to teach the younger generation what happened that fateful day.

"We need to instill in them what happened, what changed that day, what made this nation what it is today was what happened 24 years ago," explained Sheriff Miller. "And we need to unify and come together as a nation, and with all the things going on, now is the time to really work together to become a better community."

Sheriff Miller read the poem "The Eagle and the Wolf," during the ceremony. He asked those in attendance to think of the words and carry them into their daily lives.

Sheriff Miller challenges everyone to feed the eagle, and be better people and a better community.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.