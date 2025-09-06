Local organizations working together to strengthen Wakulla County’s job market

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee State College and Career Source Capital Region held a Resource Fair for students. This after the August Jobs report, shows that only 22,000 jobs were added to the labor force.



The latest Jobs Report shows that there were only 22,000 jobs added in August.

Even with the lower-than-expected new jobs, TSC held a resource fair to help those in the workforce.

Watch the video above to see how non-profits are helping neighbors enter the workforce.

The labor market has only seen 22,000 jobs added in August, which is much lower than expected, but what does Wakulla look like?

I took a look at what it's looking like locally and how local resources are trying to help those in the workforce.

In July, Wakulla County remained the lowest in unemployment rate at 3.5 percent, compared to Gadsden, Jefferson, and Leon counties.

That rate was .4% below Jefferson and 1.6% lower than Gadsden County, which is the highest. Leon County was almost a full point higher than Wakulla at 4.4%.

To help those entering the job force, TSC held a resource fair with the Career Source Capital Region on campus on Friday morning.

Career Source brought in 24 of its 70-plus non-profit partners to share with students what they offer to our neighborhoods.

"It's so important. When there's a lack of other types of funding, a lot of these organizations receive private funding and federal and state, and local funding, and specifically to fill needs that the private sector doesn't provide," explained Kevin Harrington, one-stop operator for Career Source Capital Region. "Like I said today, they're not-for-profits, but some of them do rent assistance."

There was a variety of resources available for students.

"We do have education partners here today. We had Lively here today. We had the Jefferson County K-12 Community Partnership School, we had Goodwill, who does training, and we had Tallahassee State College here," said Harrington. "So they were talking about education. So the different partners do different things that we connect them with our career seekers."

Career Source will be hosting a hiring fair in Wakulla County on October 7th.

They also have opportunities for mock interviews and resume reviews available.

