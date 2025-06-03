Hickory Park sees improvements as Wakulla County continues park revamps

$18,400 was used from the county’s maintenance budget to repair and upgrade the courts.

Residents say the improvements give kids more chances to socialize and stay active.

Azalea Park is next in line for renovations, with work nearly finished.

Hickory Park is one of the latest recreation areas in Wakulla County to receive a much-needed upgrade. Thanks to recent renovations, the park’s basketball and tennis courts now look nearly brand new. It's a change that many residents say is long overdue.

Longtime county resident Steve Sanabria expressed his enthusiasm for the improvements, calling them an essential step forward for the growing community.

“As the county grows with these people, we need places for them to recreate in addition to our natural playgrounds,” Sanabria said. “We need places where they can play tennis, basketball, and little playgrounds for the children and it’s really important.”

Sanabria emphasized the value of these spaces for local youth, noting that outdoor recreation offers an alternative to screen time and helps foster social interaction.

“If we don’t want them to be buried in their phones, we have to provide other opportunities for recreation and socializing,” he said. “Facilities like these, and the pavilions in our parks, give them that.”

The county invested $18,400 from its maintenance and repair budget to refurbish the courts, addressing years of wear and tear.

Next up is Azalea Park, which is currently undergoing its own round of renovations. That project is already nearing completion.

