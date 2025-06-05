Family of Brittney Delva, 29-year-old Army specialist, mourn her loss in Texas car crash

29-year-old Brittney Delva, a U.S. Army Specialist and former athlete at Godby High School and Thomas University, was killed in a single-car crash June 1.

The family are planning for a memorial to Brittney once Army officials deliver her back home.

Watch now to hear Brittney's family describe who she was as a young woman, sister and friend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The family of 29-year-old Brittney Delva is mourning her loss — she is remembered as a loving and dedicated sister, friend and teammate.

"She had a heart of gold, she would give the shirt off her back."

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Crawfordville neighborhood.

Speaking with Brittney's family as they work through processing the tragedy themselves.

Brittney Delva was stationed at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas, working as a specialist in the United States Army.

El Paso police say she was killed early Sunday morning after her car caught fire in a single-car crash.

Dion Barton says losing his older sister Brittney feels worse now than it did in the moment.

"I feel small, I feel like an ant. Everything around me is so big. It's like, my world had just crashed."

Brittney's mother, Shirissa Barton, says Brittney succeeded at everything she did.

Whether playing basketball, flag football, or in the classroom, earning her Master's degree at Thomas University.

Barton says the last few days have shown her just how many lives Brittney touched.

"The outpouring of love I've been receiving has been amazing. She's truly going to be missed. Her legacy will continue on. Because like I said she's amazing, and not just because she's my daughter. Just her as a person. Anyone who knew her, they would also say the same thing about her."

I also contacted Chelsea Parmer, who coached Brittney at both Godby High School and Thomas University.

In a statement, Parmer said, "Britt Delva was one of the most beautiful souls you will ever encounter. So full of positivity, life, and brightness. She was a fierce competitor, loyal friend, and dedicated leader but above all else she was family. I was so lucky to get those extra years with her. She was such a blessing to everyone she came in contact with."

Brittney's mother tells me they're waiting for Army officials to arrange bringing Brittney home to the Big Bend before organizing a date and time for her memorial.

In Crawfordville, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

