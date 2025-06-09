Bringing 300 High-Paying Jobs to Wakulla County: Governor DeSantis announces major investment

300 new high-paying jobs averaging nearly $53,000 annually

Governor Ron DeSantis made a significant announcement during his recent visit to Wakulla County, unveiling an $8 million investment to build a new 118,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Opportunity Park. This development is set to bring 300 new high-paying jobs to the community, with an average salary nearing $53,000 annually.

The facility will be home to Point Blank Enterprises, a global leader in body armor manufacturing for law enforcement and military personnel. Governor DeSantis highlighted the importance of this investment for the local workforce, saying, “This is bringing high-skilled, high-wage jobs to the county.”

Hoyt Schmidt, president of Point Blank’s commercial business, emphasized how this new facility will benefit local residents by providing job opportunities closer to home. He explained, “The deal behind this is for us to come in here and develop a work facility for them to come to and not have to travel into Leon County or another county to work.”

Beth Cicchetti, coordinator for the Wakulla Economic Development Council, framed the project as part of a larger vision for the community’s future. She remarked, “This is a way for them to say to their kids, you have an option right here in Wakulla County.”

This investment marks a promising step in the economic growth of Wakulla County, providing both stability and opportunity for local families.

