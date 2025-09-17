Advocacy group files lawsuit to stop Florida bear hunt set for December

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The conservation group Bear Warriors United has filed its second lawsuit to contest the 2025 Bear Hunt.



The FWC voted to have a highly controlled bear hunt this December.

Neighbors say a bear hunt could be good, but more research has to be done before the state has one.

Watch the video above to see more about this lawsuit and how neighbors feel.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The fight to stop the 2025 bear hunt is still on, with only a few months left till it starts. Neighbors say there has to be more research done into the population before this can happen.

The advocacy group Bear Warriors United filed a second lawsuit on Wednesday against the FWC to contest the bear hunt. The advocacy group filed its first suit in an administrative court about a month ago, but it did not go further.

"So we have shifted our legal strategy, and we have filed it today in the second circuit court of Leon County, the state capitol, and we're hoping to get an injunction to stop the trophy bear hunt," explained Raquel Levy, attorney at Atlantic Law Center. "Their actions, like I said, are not constitutional. They're arbitrary, capricious, and being done on stale science that is outdated over 10 years."

The group has filed both of these suits against the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after they voted to have a bear hunt this December.

Earlier this year, we spoke to neighbors about how they feel about a potential bear hunt, and there were mixed reviews.

Some said that a controlled bear hunt is necessary because of the growing population, but also said a full open season would eliminate the current population.

The FWC’s recent vote was for a highly controlled season for 23 days starting December 6th.

A former park service employee said that research has to be done as to what the population is like now before voting for a bear hunt.

"I would suggest that they do a scientifically based population study. It hasn't been done. They did estimates. They look at a given area, they take interactions, and they extrapolate. We need to have a true census and a true idea as to the number of bears that are out there," said Peter Scalco, retired Florida Park Service employee. "We also could maybe include something developmental law for the counties and cities that are expanding into bear territory. If you put a subdivision in a bear habitat, they're not trespassing in the yard. You're trespassing on their yard. It's just it has to be much more comprehensively thought out.

Bear warriors united hope for an injunction they'll stop what they call “the trophy bear hunt.”

As of now, the hunt is still happening, and permit applications for this season will run till the 22nd.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.