WIN FOR "11": Florida State baseball fans want a College World Series win for the late Mike Martin

Florida State baseball is in the College World Series for the first time since 2019, its last year under the late Mike Martin.

Fans have extra motivation for the Seminoles to win it all in 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State baseball is back in the College World Series.

I’m your neighborhood reporter, Alberto Camargo, in the heart of College Town.

As Omaha becomes Nole-maha, I’m finding out why FSU fans are so excited this year.

It's been five years since the Seminoles' last trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

While that would be exciting any year, fans I spoke with say it means even more — considering who the program lost this year.

"I think they're motivated a lot by the legacy of Coach Martin. Coach Jarrett played for coach Martin and that means a lot. He's a hometown boy and that means a lot."

The memory of coach Mike Martin — better known as simply "11" — adds to the motivation from players and fans.

"For us to be able to win it, the year that he's passed away I think would be a big full circle moment for them, for the fanbase, for everybody."

And the interest is showing in how quickly baseball merchandise has flown off shelves this week.

"We have some World Series-bound merchandise that just came in yesterday so it's kind of a hot market, hot ticket item. Lots of sales on that, lots of phone calls about it."

"We are getting a lot of people coming in looking for baseball jerseys, baseball-related t-shirts, baseball hats, the whole nine. The city is abuzz."

It's bringing back memories of the program under "11".

"Baseball is back in a big way, to the level that it was when coach Martin was here."

The Seminoles are in search of a first-ever national championship in program history.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.