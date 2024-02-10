"We miss him" - Fans, friends and family remember former FSU coach Mike Martin during Saturday memorial

Friends, family and fans came together Saturday to remember Mike Martin.

It was an emotional day for many at Dick Howser Stadium.

Watch the video above to see how the legendary coach is memorialized.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Saying one final goodbye to FSU’s all-time winningest baseball coach, Mike Martin, here on FSU’s campus, people in the Florida State community came together Saturday for a memorial service to pay their respects to someone who meant so much to so many.

“I was fortunate. I was a part of his first team in 1980 to have him as a mentor and really as a second father. ”

A father, friend, and coach, that’s what people like Rick Hatcher think of former head FSU baseball coach Mike Martin also known as “11."

Martin ended his career with 2,029 wins, 17 trips to Omaha, and two College World Series runner up finishes, but now not only is his career being celebrated, it’s also his life.

A memorial service was held at Dick Howser stadium Saturday with hundreds in attendance to say a final goodbye. Martin died February 1st after a three-year battle with Lewy body dementia.

“We’re here today to pay homage to a guy that has meant to Florida State, not just as a baseball coach but as a person.”

Lon Fellenz is a Florida State graduate, and was good friends to Martin. He tells me how he was feeling at the service.

“He was just a real close friend for decades. I’m going to miss him terribly.”

With feelings and emotions running deep… people at the service say the memories are great but still hurt for their loss…

“It’s mixed, you know. You look at it, and it’s great but at the same time we miss him.”

People here tell me that Martin will be missed and say with the 2024 season just two weeks, Martin’s life will be celebrated, on FSU’s campus, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.