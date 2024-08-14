WATCH: We asked FAMU's interim president to confirm which leaders have resigned; here's what he told us

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27 is working to confirm who has stepped down from the Florida A&M University leadership team. FAMU Interim President, Dr. Timothy Beard, sent a letter to members of the university leadership team calling on them to resign by the end of the day Aug. 13.

Collegetown neighborhood reporter, Alberto Camargo, asked Interim President, Dr. Beard, to confirm who has resigned since that letter was sent. During a news conference Wednesday morning, the interim president would not confirm who has resigned. Watch the video of that Q&A by clicking play below.

We asked FAMU's interim president to confirm which leaders have resigned; here's what he told us

ABC 27 also reached out to FAMU's public records and communications department to confirm who has stepped down multiple times since Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday morning, a FAMU spokesperson told us, "every member of the Senior Leadership Team was asked to submit a letter of resignation."

Tuesday, we confirmed Vice President and Director of Athletics, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, is no longer employed at FAMU. We're still working to confirm who else has stepped down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.