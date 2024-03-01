WATCH: Two TCC students donating hundreds of clothes; how you can contribute to your neighborhood shelter

Two TCC students, Joshua Israel and Wisdom Dixon, put together hundreds of clothes for local shelters.

Watch now to see how you can contribute to a shelter near you.

Click or tap here to find your local shelter.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Showing how pair of helping hands with a desire to give — and a determination to make it happen — can make a difference.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm speaking with a couple of local students who used all their resources to gather clothes to donate to those in-need.

And how you too can make an impact.

"It's not for like any organization or anything, it's just kids doing it."

Two kids who could impact hundreds.

Joshua Israel and Wisdom Dixon are classmates at Tallahassee Community College.

Over the last couple of weeks they have collected, "shirts, pants, joggers, women's clothes, men's clothes, jackets, hats too."

In over a dozen bags and boxes that they plan to distribute across several homeless shelters in Tallahassee.

Joshua says he heard from some shelters that space is limited for new donations, so that's why they're spreading the wealth.

"I don't want to put too much on one shelter and they have so many clothes and not too many people to give it out to."

And clothes aren't all shelters need.

I spoke with Sonya Wilson.

She's the director of the Kearney Center.

She says their needs are different for the hundreds of people they house every night.

"And when you've got this many people, there's just an immense amount of bedding and linens and towels and washcloths that we need."

Wilson says when putting together a donation, consider some of the shelter's other needs as well.

Wisdom says participating in this donation is full-circle moment.

"Now that I have my own job and I'm in college I can afford these things, but at one point, I couldn't always. So it's really nice being able to give that back to people."

If you're interested in donating yourself, call your local shelter and be sure to ask what exactly they need most at the moment.

I've got a link on my web story at WTXL.tv to help you find one closest to you.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

