WATCH: New FSU circus tent to be delivered by end of year; circus alum creates documentary about old tent

The FSU Flying High Circus hopes to receive its new tent by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, a circus alum created a documentary about the old tent before it was destroyed by the May 10 tornadoes.

Watch now to hear the director/producer describe the value of the project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Giving new meaning to the saying "the show must go on."

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Behind me, you see the foundation of the new Florida State Flying High Circus tent being redone.

It's being prepared for the circus' new tent.

While the old tent that used to sit there lives on through a project created by a circus alum.

FSU facilities crews are hard at work as the new equipment makes it way to Tallahassee from overseas.

"The tent itself, the infrastructure and the seating all has to be shipped from Italy."

The circus says it hopes to have the new tent in town by December and installed in January.

As the new era begins, "Our Next Act" keeps the past alive.

"Who wants to have some fun?"

It's an independent documentary that was the vision of Jordanne Cantrill.

Jordanne says it's more than just a documentary that explains what the circus is. She calls it "kind of a love letter to the circus community itself."

The doc chronicles circus season — from putting on shows to breaking down the tent for winter break.

It gives viewers an behind-the-scenes look into the bonds created for its cast and crew, like current member Enzo Webster.

"Everyone I would say definitely gets closer during that time period, so it's cool that it's on film."

While also being valuable to former circus members.

"There are plenty of alumni who were never in the circus when that tent was being used. So they also get to see how the program has evolved since they've left."

Most of the doc was shot in 2022.

While tornado damage is covered in the film, Jordanne says, "it really is a time stamp now, knowing what has happened to the tent since. Like here is what it looked like and everything we did in all its glory at that time."

It's free to watch online — I've got a link to it on my web story at WTXL.tv.

While the circus' return to it home base is still some months away, it will perform twice at the Haunted Harvest event at the FSU Student Union on Oct. 30.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

