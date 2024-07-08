WATCH: FSU track star making the leap from Tallahassee to Paris for Olympics

Jeremiah Davis will represent Team USA in the long jump in the Paris Olympics.

Davis says his work ethic and pre-meet routines won't change at all in Paris.

Watch the video above to see David training right here in Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Of the thousands of athletes competing in the Paris Olympics this year, there will be a dozen who are current or former Florida State athletes.

Representing Team USA in the long jump -- Jeremiah Davis.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I spoke with Jeremiah about what it means to make the leap from Tallahassee to Paris. A good long jump starts with the drive to build up momentum.

For Jeremiah Davis, that drive is close to home. "Really it's just seeing my mom and my dad smile the most. I got older brothers that everything didn't really work out for them. I just motivate myself to be the one in my family to make it."

The drive has led him to plenty of success on the track in college. But Jeremiah's goal was always to compete on the world stage.

"It's so amazing to see that we spoke about this three years ago and it came to fruition." FSU track & field coach Leevan Sands has been as close to Jeremiah's journey to the Paris Olympics as anyone.

As a 4-time Olympian himself, he knew what it would take. "He reminds me a lot of myself. It takes a lot of dedication, hard work. It's a commitment. He's displayed all of those attributes."

And it took all of that for Jeremiah to qualify -- plus a little bit of healthy superstition before each meet.

"While I'm in the shower I listen to I Believe I Can Fly 3 times and 3 times only. No more, no less."

"Do you believe you can fly?"

"Yeah, man."

Jeremiah says his work ethic and pre-meet routines won't change at all in Paris.

It's what got him there, after all. No matter what happens, he's keeping one goal inn mind:

"Whether it's 1, 2 or 3, I just want to get me a medal."

The Olympics start on July 26. The first round of the long jump competition will be on August 4.