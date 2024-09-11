VOTERS' VOICES: Interest in election high among Florida State students; hear what issues concern them

Florida State students from both sides of the political spectrum say interest in the election is high on campus.

Voter registration stations are open on campus every day leading up to Oct. 7 deadline.

Watch now to hear several students describe what concerns them this election.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With fewer than 60 days until the general election, the push is on at Florida State University to get out the vote.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm getting a closer look at the student effort to increase voter turnout in my neighborhood.

Students representing all views were out on Landis Green Tuesday to encourage voting and help register voters.

Speaking to the conservative student group Turning Point USA, I heard concerns about border security due to immigration and —

"Abortion. Very concerned about the rights of unborn children that are being denied."

While others feel differently.

"As we know, Florida has a six-week abortion ban, and unfortunately, it looks like things might get stricter unless we take action now."

I also heard concerns from liberal students about gun control and LGBTQ rights.

One issue all sides agree on: the economy.

"It's virtually impossible for young people — young adults — to own a home, start a family, buy land."

"Affordability, the cost of living — especially here in Florida."

"Entering the workforce, buying houses, we're extremely concerned about that."

Looking forward to November, the buzz around the election is building on all sides.

Jayden D'Onofrio of the Future Florida Leaders political action committee says the buzz is turning into helping hands.

"In the past two days we've had over 300 students register for updates and volunteering."

Owen Girard says Turning Point's latest interest meeting was the largest in years.

"Having a giant general body meeting for a conservative organization on a traditionally liberal environment like a college campus says a lot for this upcoming election."

The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office says 31,000 people aged 18-25 voted in the 2020 general election.

I asked both groups what they would consider a win at the polls this year when it comes to youth turnout.

"I think getting any amount of increase in that turnout, people will feel that voting truly does make a difference."

"We want to engage that turnout by over 15 to 20 percent for this upcoming election."

Students tell me they plan to be out here registering voters on Landis Green everyday until the deadline on Oct. 7.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

