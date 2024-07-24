VIDEO: Notable developments around FSU football just a month from the 2024 season

Florida State football season is just one month away — the Seminoles started fall camp Wednesday.

Off the field, two major construction projects and the ongoing FSU-ACC court battle are things to keep an eye on around the games.

Watch now to see where each project stands and is expected to be done.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State football is back on the field ahead of the 2024 season.

"Jumping into today I thought it was a good start to our Fall camp -- pleased with what I saw."

But there's just as much work being done off the field around the program.

I'm your College Town neighborhood reporter, Alberto Camargo.

Here's what I'm keeping tabs on as the season kicks off.

Ongoing construction at Doak Campbell Stadium.

It began just days after the final home game of last season.

The major change: replacing the west side bleachers with new chairs and club seating.

Temporary seating is being installed for the upcoming season.

The project is expected to be finished in August 2025.

Despite the construction, a night at Doak will be still exciting for first-timers like international student Emiliano Olguin.

"I have been a Seminole fan for three years, it was just casually that I ended up here. I would like to sing the war chant for the Seminoles, it's really exciting."

Others like Jacob Warwick say the new Doak might get mixed reviews.

"I don't know how most people feel about that. I've heard some people say keep it the same. But I think overall it's going to be a good thing for our stadium."

Just next door, the Dunlap Football Center is also in progress.

It will have football-only locker rooms and facilities.

Something else I will continue to keep an eye on: the ongoing court battle between FSU and the Atlantic Coast Conference — FSU suing the ACC in an attempt to leave the conference.

It will go forward in Leon County.

As of Wednesday, a date has not been set for the case to be heard.

According to the ACC Constitution, FSU has until Aug. 15 to formally announce its intention of leaving the ACC before the 2025 season.

The Seminoles season kicks off a month from Wednesday in Dublin against Georgia Tech.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

