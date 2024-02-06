VIDEO: Meet the cyclist passing through Tallahassee hoping to set a Guinness World Record

Douglas Concha is passing through Tallahassee in an attempt to be the first person to go around the world on a single-speed bicycle.

His trip is promoting Doctors Without Borders and bicycle safety in the state of Florida.

Watch now to hear from Douglas on his experiences cycling around the world and how important he thinks bike safety is in Florida.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee playing a part in a new world record attempt.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the College Town neighborhood.

Cycling is a common way of getting around town.

But one rider passing through Tallahassee is taking that to a level that's never been attempted.

There's long-distance cycling... and then there's what Douglas Concha is trying to achieve.

18,000 miles on a single-speed bike.

A Guinness world-record trip around the world.

"Freezing winters in Europe, blazing summers in Africa, brutal winds in Patagonia..."

And he's passing through Tallahassee to set the record.

I went out to Madison County to meet Concha.

He says he's riding to raise awareness for Doctors without Borders, a charity whose work he has seen firsthand on his world trip.

A trip that has resulted in illness and injury... but never a breaking point.

"It's through this struggle that I feel connected to others that are also struggling. It gives me a sense of purpose, and it's what gives me the strength to keep actually pushing."

While he's in Florida, Concha is also riding to promote safer bicycling in partnership with the Florida Bicycle Association.

"When I came here I was warned by many people to be careful. Statistically, it's not just an opinion, objectively, it's quite a dangerous place to cycle.

The Florida Bicycle Association says Florida ranks highest in the country in bike crash deaths.

To help, Tallahassee Police Department says they are running proactive patrols in these parts of the city, a few of which are in College Town.

"Bicycle safety involves a lot of things. Enforcement is one, I'm glad to hear they're doing that."

Hugh Aaron is a board member of Capital City Cyclists and a volunteer with the FBA.

He says bike safety has a long way to come.

"Infrastructure is a big deal. Having safe places and comfortable places for people to ride bicycles for both recreation and importantly transportation, especially in the city."

Concha says compared to some of the countries he's rode through, Florida roads are relatively nice.

But having more peace of mind is always welcome.

"It's hard to be in a bad mood on a bike. You can be upset and the wind blows, and you're kind of flying through the air. And you're just a kid again."

Concha says he'll be back on the road after one night's rest, hoping to finish his world record ride on March 1 back in his home of Honolulu.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

