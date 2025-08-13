Venom Landing opens at FAMU with 700 beds

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. — A new four-building complex named Venom Landing has completed construction and will be open Monday, Aug. 18th. RAs have been training and prepping for the incoming class of freshmen.



This complex opens with 700 beds for FAMU students

This year's freshman class will be the first group of students to officially move into Venom Landing

Watch the video to see the new amenities, including kitchens, lounge areas, and even showers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At FAMU, a new living space on the corner of Osceola Street and South MLK Jr. Boulevard has graced the seven hills.

As excitement builds behind the new hall, Resident Assistant Reshonda Laster told WTXL what the buzz is all about. She says it's more than just a new residency building on campus; it's history.

"Being the first students ever on campus to reside in Venom Landing South and they're making history when they do that and i think a lot of them are going to be very excited cause of course when you graduate from FAMU people ask what resident hall you resided in every body remembers there residents hall and they can say they were the first ever to reside in Venom Landing," said Lester.

The students will have access to amenities like kitchens, new lounge areas, and even showers inside their rooms.

The very first students to live in Venom Landing will arrive on campus on Monday, August 18th.

