Two new members appointed to FAMU Board of Trustees amid presidential search

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new year and new semester will bring new Board of Trustees members to Florida A&M University.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey.

Gainey was appointed sheriff by DeSantis in 2023 but lost the race for re-election in November.

DeSantis also reappointed Nicole Washington to the FAMU board.

Washington was first appointed to the board in 2020 by the Florida Board of Governors.

She will rejoin as one of six DeSantis appointments.

Gainey and Washington will replace the outgoing Otis Cliatt and Kenny Stone, whose five-year terms will end on Jan. 6.

The Board of Governors also appointed Earnie Ellison.

Ellison recently resigned from his position as trustee at Florida Atlantic University.

The new trustees join the board during what will be a pivotal year for FAMU.

The biggest decision — hiring a new president to lead the university.

I have followed the presidential search since Dr. Larry Robinson announced his resignation.

And despite some small challenges — at December's board meeting, Chair Kristin Harper said they remain committed in their timeline for filling the position.

"My commitment is compliance, prudence, and wisdom. And getting a president in place for the next academic year."

2024 was a year marked by controversy and fallout.

A fraudulent gift of $237 million put the university in the spotlight which sparked an internal investigation and several changes in university leadership.

The new members of the Board will begin their terms on Jan. 7 as the spring semester starts.

