Two FAMU graduates killed in Texas car accident over the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University community is mourning the death of two recent graduates over the weekend.



Houston, Texas police say FAMU graduates Ronnie Burns and Jayden Flemming were killed in a car accident on Aug. 2.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved showed signs of intoxication and faces murder charges.

Watch now to hear how the victims' fraternity and wider community plan to memorialize them soon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in College Town.

We're learning more about what happened and how the victims are being remembered.

Jayden Flemming and Ronnie Burns were two recent graduates of FAMU and members of the Alpha Xi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.

Both were killed in a car accident over the weekend in Houston, Texas.

The Houston Police Department says a pickup truck crashed into a car that the two victims were driving in.

HPD says the driver of the pickup was taken into custody and showed signs of intoxication.

The driver now faces murder charges.

Flemming and Burns were remembered by the FAMU community online.

In a statement shared on social media, the Alpha Xi chapter says, "We are truly distraught by the heartbreaking news we received yesterday. We are sincerely grateful for the overwhelming support from the community and campus during this difficult time."

The Alpha Xi Chapter president says a memorial to the two victims is being planned at the Eternal Flame on August 24, once students have returned to campus for the Fall semester.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

