TSC's Capital City Band to host Independence Day shows that benefit the Tallahassee Senior Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — TSC's Capital City Band is hosting two Independence Day shows that benefit local seniors, starting Thursday at the Tallahassee Senior Center.



The Capital City Band is open not just to TSC students but also all non-student community members.

Thursday's concert will benefit fitness and lifelong learning programs at the Tallahassee Senior Center.

Watch the video below to learn where you can catch these events on the holiday weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Capital City Band of Tallahassee State College is hosting several Independence Day events to benefit seniors citizens.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in College Town.

Taking a look at one of many ways you can celebrate the Fourth in the neighborhood this year.

TSC's Capital City Band will be playing Thursday evening at the Tallahassee Senior Center on North Monroe Street at 7:15 p.m.

Admission is a recommended donation of 5 dollars to the Senior Center.

Children under 12 get in for free.

All donations will help the Senior Center continue to organize fitness and life-long learning classes for the elderly.

On Friday, the band will make its way to the Maguire Center at Westminster Oaks Retirement Community.

That event begins at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

Each show will also feature several composers and artists to celebrate Independence Day.

At TSC, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

