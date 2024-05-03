TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad Ave. to close for 45 days, detours open access to businesses

Railroad Ave. in College Town will close for 45 days beginning Mon., May 6 to install storm drain and improve other infrastructure.

Click or tap here to see the correct detours to get to all the businesses that will remain open during the closure.

Watch now to hear from two business owners who are preparing for how it could affect sales.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter.

I'm back again on Railroad Ave. which is going to be fully closed starting Monday.

Here's why and what you need to know to get around it.

I've been following this road project for months, but this is the biggest development yet.

Beginning Mon., May 6, Railroad Ave. will be closed for 45 days.

I did some quick calendar math, and 45 days from Monday is June 20.

The city of Tallahassee says there will still be access to all businesses throughout.

"That's the thing with progress, sometimes it's going to be an inconvenience, you know?"

I spoke with Orlando Vasquez, owner of Phase One skate shop.

He says he's counting on customers who will find a way to get to his store.

"Nowadays, thank God we have Google Maps so they can kind of route you around the whole thing, you know. I know the project needs to be done."

Here's how you're going to get around the construction.

To get to places like Domi Station or the Visit Tallahassee visitor center, go around the back through Stone Valley Way.

For businesses like City Dogs Cafe, The Bark and Roboto Tokyo Grill, you're going to want to take South Macomb Street.

To get into Railroad Square, use FAMU Way.

"I'd say business has gone down about 20-25% since they started the work out there."

Ted Stacy runs Cosmic Cat Comics at Railroad Square.

He says the boost from First Friday and folks in town for graduation could make the next few weeks easier.

But that's no guarantee.

"If the weather stays nice, it will be a good weekend for Railroad Square. Whether it helps you stay alive for the next 45 days, I'm not sure."

The road closure is so storm drain and waterline improvements can be made.

It's all part of a project to improve Railroad Avenue pedestrian safety — something which has seen increased concern from neighbors this week.

The city says Railroad Ave. work is scheduled to complete by the end of the year.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

