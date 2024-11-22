The FSU Flying High Circus' new tent installation delayed until spring 2025

FSU Flying High Circus' new tent is expected to arrive from Italy by end of this year.

Complete installation expected by March or April of next year.

Repair costs have doubled to $2.2 million after the May 10 tornado.

Watch the video to see when the circus expected to return for summer camps and full fall schedule.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The recovery of the FSU Flying High Circus is a story I've been covering for months. I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter. Thursday I learned new information about where the circus stands.

In October, I told you that the circus' new tent is scheduled to arrive in Tallahassee by the end of this year, coming all the way from Italy. We now know that complete installation of the new tent will be done by March or April of next year. That news came from a campus-wide construction update during Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting. It also means none of the circus' regular spring shows will go ahead -- a tough loss for what the circus' website calls its biggest shows of the year.

When the May 10 tornado rocked the circus' old tent, officials told me repairs would likely cost more than one million dollars. In the latest update, the budget has now doubled to 2.2 million dollars.

University trustee Drew Weatherford says the circus will be back in time for its summer camps, and back in full swing for its fall schedule of shows.

