TCC's 'Aspire' program has over 5,000 students looking to transfer to FSU; see how it works

U.S. News and World Report says over 50,000 students are denied admission to Florida State University every year.

Tallahassee Community College offers Aspire, a dedicated transfer program to FSU for over 5,000 students each year.

Watch now to hear from two of the Aspire program students who explain why their path has been great for them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Decision day came this week for over 70,000 students who applied to Florida State University.

And for about 50,000 of them, the answer was no. That figure comes from U.S. News and World Report

I'm Alberto Camargo in College Town neighborhood where a denial from FSU isn't the end of the world.

Here at Tallahassee Community College, the Aspire program provides a path to FSU.

A denial letter from FSU is just a bump in the road and it was not going to stop Bella Rios from becoming a Seminole.

"When I saw that, I was kind of determined to find a different path, because I knew the end goal for me was always going to be FSU at some point."

Bella is one of 5,000 students in the TCC Aspire program.

It gives students four tracks to choose from to get into Florida State.

FSU's acceptance rate is around 25%, much lower than the national average of 70%.

TCC's Director of Transfer Services Margaret Bowman says that limited space means Aspire students are still some of the best around.

"We're getting those students who applied to FSU, high GPAs, high SATs, very competitive, but the numbers. It's simply a numbers game."

Speaking of numbers, getting an Associates degree at TCC is much cheaper than at FSU.

Over $100 dollars per credit hour, in fact.

Natalie Nesmith says its smarter for your wallet when making that transition to college.

"It's also a good finding yourself period where you're not paying the tuition at Florida State to kind of figure out who you are."

Bella's experience in the program has made her one its biggest fans.

"What's one piece of advice you'd give them in terms of exploring their options?"

"I would say just go for it. I was hesitant at first but being here almost a year later I can say I don't regret my decision at all."

For students or parents who would like to know more, Aspire Day at TCC will take place on April 19 at 2 in the afternoon.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

