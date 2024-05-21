TCC Foundation raises over $50,000 — and counting — to help students replace food, tech after tornado

The Tallahassee Community College Foundation raised over $50,000 days after a tornado damaged 12 buildings on campus.

The money has helped over 200 students replace food and tech lost in the storm. Click or tap here to contribute.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Replacing what was lost.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the College Town neighborhood.

Behind me is Tallahassee Community College, even though you probably can't see it.

As tornado cleanup continues on campus, I'm finding out about how the TCC Foundation is helping students regroup after the storm.

After a tornado left 12 buildings damaged and the area around TCC scattered with debris, the school put out a call for help.

It activated its Eagle Relief SOS Fund for the first time since the pandemic.

TCC Foundation executive director Heather Mitchell says they raised $50,000 in two days — all in private donations.

"We sort of took a leap of faith that the community would answer the call to give money to help us fund what students have asked for and we have blessed that we've been able to do that."

Mitchell says those funds have already impacted over 200 students, replacing things lost like spoiled food as well as laptops and other devices destroyed by storm damage.

"I think that's the beauty of Tallahassee Community College with community being such a big part of what we do, I think the community feels like we're theirs."

On top of the $50,000 and counting, there a number of resources that TCC already offered, but have become more important since the tornado.

Things like free mental health counseling for students and Talon's Market, the food pantry.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

