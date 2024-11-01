Tallahassee prepares for weekend football traffic with road closures

Both FAMU and FSU have home games scheduled for Saturday.

The Tallahassee Police Department is preparing for an exciting weekend with FAMU Homecoming events and an FSU Football home game. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, extensive road closures will be in the downtown area throughout the weekend. Citizens are encouraged to plan for traffic delays and follow the directions of law enforcement.

Road closures on Friday, Nov. 1:

From noon to midnight, Macomb Street from Carolina Street to Brevard Street will be closed for the Frenchtown Rising.

From 9 a.m. to midnight, Woodward Avenue from West Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street will be closed, and West Madison Street will be closed from Woodward Avenue to Lorene Street for the Seminole Block Party.

Road closures on Saturday, Nov. 2:

FAMU Homecoming Parade Road Closures:

Staging areas will be closed from 6 a.m. until approximately 11:30 a.m.

Howard Avenue from Pasco Street to Althea Gibson Way Hampton Avenue from Pasco Street to Althea Gibson Way Famcee Avenue from Pasco Street to Althea Gibson Way Gore Avenue from Pasco Street to Althea Gibson Way

The parade route will be closed from 6 a.m. until approximately 11:30 a.m.

Althea Gibson Way from Orange Avenue to FAMU Way FAMU Way from Pinellas Street to M.L. King Boulevard Perry Street from Robert & Trudie Perkins Way to Okaloosa Street



FAMU Football Game Road Closures:

From 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Althea Gibson Way will remain closed (open to booster traffic only from Osceola Street to FAMU Way).

Perry Street from Robert & Trudie Perkins Way to Okaloosa Street will remain closed until midnight.

FSU Football Game Road Closures:

At 10:30 a.m., all roads surrounding Doak Campbell Stadium will be shut down for booster access.

Gaines Street will be heavily traveled by fans attending both games and should be avoided if possible.

Pensacola Street will be flipped for contraflow after the game to assist with traffic leaving the game.

All road closures will reopen within one hour after the game. We appreciate your patience as we work to ensure the safety of everyone celebrating this weekend.