Tallahassee Marathon brings runners from around the world

The 2024 Tallahassee Marathon featured more than 1,600 runners from 21 states and six countries.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There’s more than just one big event this Sunday.

I’m Alberto Camargo in the College Town neighborhood.

Behind me is the finish line for the 2024 Tallahassee Marathon, where runners celebrate their incredible accomplishment while bringing life to the Capital City.

Over 1,600 runners took off on early Sunday morning from the Capitol Building.

26.2 miles weaving through Midtown, College Town and Southwest Tallahassee.

Some runners were here to make the best time and possibly qualify for the Boston Marathon.

“I told you I had a good support system!”

For others, like Natalie Robertson, crossing the finish line Sunday was for herself and her loving family.

Including those whose presence was missed.

“My brother is not here to share this moment with me. I know that he’s here. Just to cross that finish line knowing that if he was here he would be cheering me on with my son, my husband, my parents.“

Another first-time runner I spoke with was Florida State PhD student Miguel Garcia-Salas.

He started running after his son Ezra was born.

Now he finally finished his first marathon, with little Ezra cheering him on at the finish line.

“The last six miles were quite a challenge, but we had amazing support along the way and crossing it was an amazing feeling.”

21 states and six countries were represented in the race.

Florida State University estimated that last year’s marathon brought in $268,000 to the Tallahassee economy.

In College Town, I’m Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

