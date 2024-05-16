Tallahassee firefighters respond to abandoned hotel fire for second time in five months

- For the second time in less than 5 months' time, Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire in an abandoned hotel on West Tennessee Street.
- TFD responded to a fire at the same building in December of 2023.
- Read the TFD news release below about the latest response.
TFD NEWS RELEASE:
On May 16, at 12:31 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a possible structure fire in the 600 block of West Tennessee Street.
Upon arrival, TFD crews found a three-story building with heavy fire coming through a window on the second floor. TFD personnel aggressively attacked and quickly extinguished the fire, confining it primarily to the room of origin. Firefighters searched all three floors of the building and found no occupants inside the structure. The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene for further investigation.
The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County EMS.
TFD wants to remind our community of several safety tips:
- Ensure that smoke detectors are installed and functioning properly in your home and workplace. Regularly test these devices and replace batteries as needed to help ensure your safety in the event of a fire.
- Always have an emergency escape plan in place and practice it with your family or colleagues. Knowing multiple exit routes and having a designated meeting place can save lives in case of a fire.
- Avoid overloading electrical outlets and using damaged electrical cords. These are common fire hazards that can be easily prevented with regular maintenance and safe practices.