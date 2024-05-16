Tallahassee firefighters respond to abandoned hotel fire for second time in five months

For the second time in less than 5 months' time, Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire in an abandoned hotel on West Tennessee Street.

TFD responded to a fire at the same building in December of 2023.

Read the TFD news release below about the latest response.

TFD NEWS RELEASE:

On May 16, at 12:31 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a possible structure fire in the 600 block of West Tennessee Street.

Upon arrival, TFD crews found a three-story building with heavy fire coming through a window on the second floor. TFD personnel aggressively attacked and quickly extinguished the fire, confining it primarily to the room of origin. Firefighters searched all three floors of the building and found no occupants inside the structure. The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene for further investigation.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County EMS.

TFD wants to remind our community of several safety tips: