State fire marshal investigating blaze on top floor of abandoned Tallahassee hotel

The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire on the top floor of an abandoned hotel Tuesday morning.

Flames could be seen shooting through the windows at one point.

Read the news release from the fire department to learn more about the situation.

TFD NEWS RELEASE:

On December 26, at 9:20 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a possible structure fire located in the 600 block of West Tennessee St. TFD arrived on scene in less than four minutes to find a three-story abandoned hotel with heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor. TFD personnel quickly began to extinguish the fire and search for possible occupants. TFD crews were able to stop the fire before it spread throughout the structure. There were no occupants found on the third floor where the fire was located. The Tallahassee Police Department assisted in evacuating occupants from the rest of the building. There were no injuries reported on scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene for further investigation. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Tallahassee Police Department, City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS.