Tallahassee Community College appoints new chief of police while FSU and FAMU remain under interim chiefs

Tallahassee Community College appointed Sean McGovern as its new chief of police in April.

A swearing-in ceremony for McGovern will be held Friday, April 19 at 9 a.m. in the lobby of the Fine and Performing Arts Center.

Meanwhile, both Florida State and Florida A&M remain under interim chiefs for the time being — FAMU says it's actively searching while FSU has yet to form a search committee for its new chief.

Watch now to hear from Chief McGovern on his priorities in the job at TCC.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new chief in town, but there's still a need for two more.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

All three colleges in town have had some changes at the top of their respective police departments.

I'm finding out where each school stands with leadership.

The police force at Tallahassee Community College isn't large, but the new face in town is Chief of Police Sean McGovern.

He was brought in earlier this month after more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in Boca Raton.

McGovern says the TCC police department has about 12 officers and a handful of civilian police.

Their number one priority is — of course — the students.

"They shouldn't have to worry about their safety. They should worry about their schoolwork and the safety is up to us."

More than just keeping campus safe, McGovern says he's proud of overseeing a force that develops future officers at the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy.

Students can earn their certifications in as little as six months.

"Our main goal is to develop future leaders, future police officers for the state of Florida. Not just locally, but throughout the state of Florida."

With a new chief over at TCC, I checked in with the chief searches at Florida State and Florida A&M.

FAMUPD is currently led by interim chief John Cotton.

FAMU says he's been in charge since July after former chief Terence Calloway took personal leave.

At FSU, former chief Rhonda Harris resigned earlier this year.

For now, deputy chief Justin Maloy is serving in an interim role for the second time.

FSU tells me the search committee for a new chief has not been formed yet.