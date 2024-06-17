T-S-C: See how the college's name change will affect tuition costs for the 2024-25 school year

Tuition costs at Tallahassee State College will not change from its previous rates under the name "Tallahassee Community College".

The name change will go into effect on July 1.

Tallahassee Community College is weeks away from a new beginning.

Here's how the college plans to start its new era.

Business as usual —- that's how.

The college's new five-year plan and budget were approved by the District Board of Trustees Monday.

A $77 million budget comes without an increase in tuition or non-tuition student fees.

In fact, the only change in fees was a decrease in tuition for out-of-state students taking online classes.

Chief Business Officer Barbara Wills says keeping costs the same from year to year is something they aim to do.

"We've not increased our tuition since 2010, and so this is another year that we've been able to do that and balance our budget."

While the word community is being dropped from the name, board chair Jonathan Kilpatrick says it won't change the access to education here.

"The name may have changed but community is still at the heart of what we do here at Tallahassee State College."

The name change from TCC to Tallahassee State College comes after 54 years.

Part of the reason behind the change: adding bachelors degrees in nursing, education and business administration.

"We've been there, we've been offering bachelors programs, we've expanded the programs that we offer, but to finally have that name change so that there's no confusion. The students know what we are, what we do and the services we provide."

As I've told you before, the college expects the transition to take about a year, but will work to have most signage replaced by the fall semester.

In all, it's expected to cost about $500,000.

The college will officially make the switch to Tallahassee State College on July 1.

